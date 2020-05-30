At Global Vaccination Summit, King says Jordan’s pharmaceutical sector ready to mass-produce COVID-19 vaccine for region

His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday participated in the Global Vaccination Summit held by the United Kingdom in cooperation with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The virtual summit, convened by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, gathered representatives of 50 countries, including 25 heads of state and government, the UN secretary general, the director general of the World Health Organisation, and representatives of Gavi.

In remarks at the summit, King Abdullah said Jordan, from the beginning of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has been calling for equal access to medication and vaccination.

“Jordan is ready to utilise its experienced pharmaceutical sector regionally, to help mass-produce the vaccine, once available,” His Majesty added.

“With an accumulated investment volume of nearly $1.8 billion, our pharmaceutical sector has the potential to ramp up its R&D capacity, with international support, for the benefit of our entire region,” the King said.

His Majesty noted that Jordan’s swift action enabled it to control the spread of COVID-19, adding that the Kingdom is ready to offer its expertise where needed.

The King reaffirmed that “a better global integration is the way forward, a re-globalisation that builds on all our strengths and resources, for the benefit of all.”

Guaranteeing equal access to vaccine and medication is in the interest of the entire international community, His Majesty said, as it would help re-establish the global mobility needed by all economies.

Following is the full text of the King’s remarks:

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,

Dear friends,

Let me start by thanking the UK and Prime Minister Johnson for organising this summit.

From the beginning of this pandemic, Jordan has been calling for equal access to medication and vaccination. It is growing ever clearer that we cannot afford to leave any country behind.

Guaranteeing equal access is not only the moral and just approach, it is also in the interest of the entire international community, to re-establish the global mobility needed by all economies.

This is why a better global integration is the way forward, a re-globalisation that builds on all our strengths and resources, for the benefit of all.

Policymakers and companies should plan for large-scale manufacturing and distribution to ensure we move towards global immunisation.

Jordan is ready to utilise its experienced pharmaceutical sector regionally, to help mass-produce the vaccine, once available. With an accumulated investment volume of nearly $1.8 billion, our pharmaceutical sector has the potential to ramp up its R&D capacity, with international support, for the benefit of our entire region.

It is our responsibility, as an international community, to make sure the most vulnerable are not left behind. In my region, many are internally displaced or live as refugees.

Jordan alone hosts 1.3 million Syrian refugees, and others. It is a priority for us to afford them the same care we give Jordanians. But this would not be possible without the support of our friends.

Jordan had to take tough measures to deal with COVID-19, but our swift action enabled us to control its spread. We are ready to offer our expertise where needed. And we appreciate our friends for being there, when we need them.

We hope this international collaboration continues to address the economic and humanitarian repercussions of COVID-19. Only together, will we be able to chart the path forward.

Thank you.”

The summit was held with the goal of mobilising international funding and resources to guarantee equal global access to the COVID-19 vaccine, once available, in addition to immunising 300 million more children and delivering vaccines in 68 of the poorest countries around the world.