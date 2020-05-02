The Implications of Israel Annexation Plan

on Jordan’s National Security

B.G Retired Ayman Matar

In January 2020, US President Donald Trump unveiled his fully biased Israel-Palestine peace plan (Deal of the Century), a revised version of “General Yigal Allon” plan, a Zionist ambition plan set in 1968 one year after the 1967 war, to annex Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and the Jordan valley region, with the false intentions of providing security to the nuclear power Israel, this plan is in clear violation of UN Resolutions 242 and 338 and other international laws, and was rejected by the Palestinians, most Arab countries, the European union, Russia and China.

The annexation plan proposed that Israel annex parts of the West Bank in exchange for the recognition of a fragmented Palestinian state with no control over its borders or airspace, this issue is hugely popular with the Israeli right-wing, it views the territory as rightfully belonging to the Jewish people on religious and historic grounds, regardless of its implications on Israel’s future, the plan which supposed to start on July 1st, has been rejected not only by most global and regional governments, but by “The Israel Policy Forum” (American Jewish organization that works for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict); also, rejected by 220 retired Israeli generals; in addition to 149 prominent American Jewish leaders members; and 11 members of the U.S congress, whom all warned of the negative consequences on two-state solution and the risk of undermining U.S. regional strategic stance; Israel’s peace treaties with Jordan and Egypt; and the future of demography on Israel’s democracy.

Netanyahu’s decision is supported by U.S president Donald Trump who has been the most pro-Israel U.S President ever, promising to recognize Israel's annexation of (almost 2,400 square KM, one third of the West Bank that includes 30 Israeli agricultural settlements, inhabited by 11,000 settlers and 54.000 Palestinians), Trump had already moved the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognized Israel’s annexation of the occupied Syrian territories in Golan Heights despite its illegality, and his administration has declared that it does not see Israel’s illegal settlements as ‘inconsistent’ with international law.

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) position had been weakened by the faction of its two main political groups, Hamas and Fatah, weakening the already weak President Mahmoud Abbas, who considered the move as an existential threat that will lead to social, security and economic catastrophes and end the two state solution option to establish a viable, contiguous Palestinian state, the ultimate objective of the Palestinian people, and the focal point of the international diplomacy, forcing him to declare an end to all agreements and understandings with Israel and the United States.

Jordan on the other hand has rejected the plan that violates it’s 1994 peace treaty with Israel, the agreement that stipulates Jordan’s historic, economic and social role, specially, its role as the custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy places in occupied East Jerusalem's, in addition, Jordan shares 335km of borders with Israel and the West Bank, include a 97km border strip of the planed annexation, including the two vital crossings; the Sheikh Hussein Bridge; and King Hussein Bridge crossing.

Meanwhile, Jordan threatened to review its relationship with Israel if it goes ahead with its controversial plans, King Abdullah II warned in the German magazine Der Spiegel interview that the Israeli plans could lead to "massive conflict", adding that the Hashemite kingdom was "considering all options" including freezing or cancelling its 1994 peace treaty with Israel. "I do not want to make any threats and create an atmosphere of controversy, but we are considering all options.” On the other hand Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz told the official Petra news agency “We will not accept unilateral Israeli moves to annex Palestinian lands and we would be forced to review all aspects of our relations with Israel.”

Jordan’s main concerns that the annexation will have a huge ramifications on Jordan’s national security. First; it will result in the collapse of the PNA entity, since it will prove its failure to the Palestinian people in delivering peace and prosperity, turning people more to the right towards Hamas positions, which is trying to exploit any security and social upheavals in the West Bank that could overspill to Jordan. Second; the plan will also lead to the collapse of the Palestinian security agencies, loosening its control on the public resulting in a chaotic situation in PNA territories leading to new influx of refugees, which Jordan already saturated with. Third; the economic and financial problems that could aggravate economic dire conditions Jordan’s suffering from. Fourth; the social challenges of more people becoming extremists as an answer to the problems in the west bank creating extra burden on our security agencies in fighting terrorism.

The Middle East is a very combustible region adding to its combustibility, an annexation plan that will elevate social, economic and security threats and challenges not only to the Palestinian people but also to Jordan’s national security, serving the extremists cause and narrative all over the region. Leading to more tensions, exasperating regional and global security amid global pandemic that will result in regional and global uncertainty and ambiguity in the aftermath of Covid -19.